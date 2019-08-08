Home Business

Lufthansa to launch flight on Bengaluru-Munich route in 2020

Published: 08th August 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: German full-service airline Lufthansa is all set to expand its operations into India with the launch of a new route, Bengaluru-Munich from March next year to meet the growing traffic demand.

The European carrier along with it is subsidiary airline Swiss Air currently operates 58 services per week to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru from its two hubs Frankfurt and Munich.

The service on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which starts from March 31, 2020, will be operated with a 294 seater Airbus A350-900 in three-class configuration, Lufthansa said in a release.

At present, it flies to Bengaluru from its Frankfurt hub with a Boeing 747-800. "We are confident that, with this expansion, Lufthansa is catering to the growing needs of this region to explore Europe for business but also leisure," said George Ettiyil, senior director sales for South Asia, Lufthansa Group Airlines.

The new route would form a strong link between two important regional hubs, providing south India a direct connection with another important gateway to the European mainland, the release said.

The decision to launch an additional flight on the Bengaluru-Munich route, which will have services five times per week, was taken considering the growing passenger traffic, it added. The airline has already upgraded the aircraft on the Mumbai-Munich sector from an A330 to an A350.

It has also announced its plans to increase the capacity in the business class with a different seat configuration on its flights from Chennai and Bengaluru to Frankfurt from summer 2020.

