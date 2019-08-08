Home Business

SAIL chairman attacked with iron rods by four men in Delhi, two held

The incident took place near HUDCO Complex last night when Chowdhary and his driver were attacked by four unidentified men, while on his way home on the official vehicle.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly attacking Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

The incident took place near HUDCO Complex last night when Chowdhary and his driver were attacked by four unidentified men, while on his way home on the official vehicle. The two arrestees have been identified as Lalit, a resident of Dwarka and Amardeep, a resident of Uttam Nagar. 

"Around 10.50 p.m. on Wednesday, two bikes of Highway patrolling staff of Defence Colony were carrying out their usual patrolling. When they reached near Hudco place, August Kranti road, they saw that a man was being beaten up by 2-3 men. The staff immediately rescued him and caught two of the accused," Deputy commissioner of police, South, said, adding the other two ran away.

"During the investigation, it was found that his car was hit by another car occupied by four persons. As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three assaulted Chaudhary," said Kumar. 

The two were rushed to the Trauma centre where they were discharged after necessary treatment, the officer said. A case under sections 307 and 34 has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

"The intent was to beat them more but the timely intervention of police staff rescued them," the DCP said, adding that Chaudhary got injuries on their legs and shoulders.

"They tried to hit on his head also but were luckily saved," he added. According to police, it prima facie seems to be a case of road rage but the case is being investigated from all angles to find if hitting the car was deliberate. Police have seized the car involved in the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAIL Anil Kumar Chaudhary Steel Authority of India Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp