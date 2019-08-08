SAIL chairman attacked with iron rods by four men in Delhi, two held

By Express News Service

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly attacking Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

The incident took place near HUDCO Complex last night when Chowdhary and his driver were attacked by four unidentified men, while on his way home on the official vehicle. The two arrestees have been identified as Lalit, a resident of Dwarka and Amardeep, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

"Around 10.50 p.m. on Wednesday, two bikes of Highway patrolling staff of Defence Colony were carrying out their usual patrolling. When they reached near Hudco place, August Kranti road, they saw that a man was being beaten up by 2-3 men. The staff immediately rescued him and caught two of the accused," Deputy commissioner of police, South, said, adding the other two ran away.

"During the investigation, it was found that his car was hit by another car occupied by four persons. As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three assaulted Chaudhary," said Kumar.

The two were rushed to the Trauma centre where they were discharged after necessary treatment, the officer said. A case under sections 307 and 34 has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

"The intent was to beat them more but the timely intervention of police staff rescued them," the DCP said, adding that Chaudhary got injuries on their legs and shoulders.

"They tried to hit on his head also but were luckily saved," he added. According to police, it prima facie seems to be a case of road rage but the case is being investigated from all angles to find if hitting the car was deliberate. Police have seized the car involved in the accident.