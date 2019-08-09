Home Business

Inverted duty on EVs to hamper growth, needs correction 

Despite getting relief on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) front, electric vehicle (EV) makers feel an inverted duty structure could impede growth.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations (Photo | EPS)

By Gunja Sharan 
Express News Service

Despite getting relief on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) front, electric vehicle (EV) makers feel an inverted duty structure could impede growth. The manufacturers have sought a correction so that the overall cost of vehicles could be brought down to push the EV industry which is presently at a nascent stage in the country. 

The GST rate on all EVs has been reduced recently from 12 to 5 per cent. Additionally, the tax rate on chargers or charging stations for EVs has been slashed from 18 to 5 per cent. However, the EV makers are of the view that the Centre should review the current taxation framework on raw materials, especially battery packs. 

“The recent directives are undoubtedly in line with the vision to increase the adoption of EVs in India, however, the vital issue that hasn’t yet been talked about is the duty on imported raw materials, chiefly, battery packs —the engine in an electric-powered vehicle,” Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal told this publication.

He added, “the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) majorly import battery packs and as manufacturers, we expect the government to slash the five per cent duty on them to nil. This duty is only going to increase the overall cost of EVs, which will act as a double-edged sword as the cost will be borne by customers and thus would not help reduce the price parity between EV and internal combustion engine vehicles.”

There is an inherent inverted duty structure (situation where import duty on finished goods is low compared to import duty on raw materials) as the GST input on raw materials and other overheads are on average of 18 per cent wherein the output is going to be pegged at five per cent, according to experts. The biggest hurdle in the way of expanding this industry in India is non-existent of EV ecosystem — from charging infrastructure to manufacturing of critical component supply like battery cells, motors and controllers, they feel. 

Avan Motors India, Business Head Pankaj Tiwari told this publication: “GST on purchase of spare parts is still in the range of 18 to 28 per cent. OEMs are paying more GST on purchase of raw materials and getting lower GST on selling. Hence, the working capital gets blocked due to higher tax paid in buying raw materials.” He further suggested there is still some balancing act needs to be done in the demand-supply miss match so that the manufacturers can reap benefits in the production side over a span of time.  
Once the industry reaches stability in terms of EVs acceptability, the idea of increasing duties on such components in a phased manner will be more ideal, Munjal concluded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goods and Services Tax Electric vehicle makers EV inverted duty
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp