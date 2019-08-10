Home Business

Indian Bank links home, vehicle loans to repo rate

The bank said that details of the new products would be unveiled on August 15, the bank’s foundation day.

Published: 10th August 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Bank

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian Bank on Friday announced that its new home and vehicle loan products would be linked to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) repo rate, which will enable the bank to quickly pass on rate cuts to customers.

Details of the new products, it said, would be unveiled on August 15, the bank’s foundation day. RBI’s consecutive rate cuts, a higher -than-normal cut of 35 basis points on Wednesday, has spurred banks into action to announce cut in interest rate on loans. After State Bank of India, India Bank has also announced its move to link retail loan products the external benchmark of Repo.

Indian Bank said, it is “fully committed to transmission of policy rate cuts. The MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) has already been revised downwards twice and further reduction is on the anvil”.
Indian Overseas Bank too announced reduction in MCLR by 15 basis points on one-year and above tenors and 10 basis points on one-year tenor effective August 10. IOB’s one-year MCLR would be at 8.50 per cent and three years at 8.70 per cent.

Mumbai-based Bank of India too echoed similar commitment to pass on the reduction in interest rates and effected a 25 bps cut in MCLR for loans under one-year tenor from August 10. The bank said 80 per cent of its loan book is falls under this category, which has so far this year seen 35 bps rate cut. “MCLR for other tenors have also been reduced. We have similar guidance for the coming months as well, when we will endeavor to pass on the benefits of rate cuts,” Bank of India said.

Bank of India as well as Union Bank of India said they are working on launching retail loan products linked to repo. Union Bank said since February the bank has cut interest rates by 30 bps and expects another 15 bps cut after this week 35 bps rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Bank Indian Bank repo rate Indian Bank vehicle loans Indian Bank home loans RBI
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp