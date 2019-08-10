Home Business

Industrial growth falls to 2 per cent in June amid slow down in mining and manufacturing sectors

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released on Friday showed that industrial production has been hit mainly on account of poor performance in the mining and manufacturing sectors. 

Published: 10th August 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

A worker engaged in cleaning the manufacturing unit of Chendamangalam Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society in Kochi | Melton Antony

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's industrial growth fell to a three-month low of two per cent in June from seven per cent in the comparable period last year, in yet another sign of the economy losing steam.

Earlier, the growth in six core industries plummeted to 0.2 per cent in June, the lowest since December 2015. 

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released on Friday showed that industrial production has been hit mainly on account of poor performance in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

While the manufacturing sector logged a growth of 1.2 per cent in June from 6.9 in the similar period last year, the growth in the mining sector declined to 1.6 per cent from June 2018. The slowdown in manufacturing is largely on account of weak consumption and drying up of fresh investment from the private sector. 

Comparatively, a slightly better performance was witnessed in the electricity sector. The sector saw a growth of 8.2 per cent in June from 8.5 last year. Monsoon months result in an increase in power generation from hydro and non-conventional energy sources. 

Earlier, JSW Steel in a statement had said that "Weaker automotive sales volumes and consumer durables sales in recent months is a matter of concern."

Dropping clear signs of impact of slowdown, the company said "Indian economic activities during the quarter were underpinned by a general lack of credit availability, resulting in muted business sentiments across various consuming sectors".
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
industrial growth industrial output Central Statistics Office
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp