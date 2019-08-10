Wipro expands operations in Australia with design studio

By Express News Service

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has opened a new strategic design centre in Sydney, Australia, to enhance and expand its business operations in the country and the Asia Pacific region at large. A unit of Wipro’s strategic design arm — Designit — the new studio will meet (Wipro’s) growing business requirements in the region.

“Designit entered the local market earlier this year following the acquisition of high profile UX brand ‘Syfte’ founded by Katja Forbes.

This expansion further increases the design and innovation capabilities available for Asia Pacific clients,” Wipro said. Forbes has since been spearheading Designit’s expansion in Australia and New Zealand as the unit’s managing director.

Wipro had bought Designit in July 2015 for USD 94.3 million, and has since acquired several smaller firms across the IT product and services spectrum to fill gaps or enhance its range of capabilities. The new Sydney studio, set up as part of Designit’s expansion plans, is located in Surry Hills and opened on August 7, with Ian Oppermann, NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and CEO of NSW Data Analytics Centre attending the opening ceremony, along with design industry peers.

“The new studio space is indicative of our attitude as an industry leader - we are here to create a human shaped world, using emerging technology at its best, for our clients, and allow enterprises in Australia and New Zealand to create distinctive experiences,” Forbes said.