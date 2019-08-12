Home Business

Banks should back genuine traders: MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi in Bhubaneswar

The Union Minister said contribution of MSME industry to manufacturing is 45 per cent, to export 20 per cent and GDP 28 per cent.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:05 AM

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday urged banks to be reasonable towards genuine traders and entrepreneurs who ease Government’s effort on employment and job creation.

Speaking at MSME Meet-2019 organised by Odisha Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) here on Sunday, Sarangi said neither all traders are like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya nor all industrialists leave the country by siphoning of funds.   

“There are many genuine businessmen who provide thousands of jobs and livelihood to people. Few traders need time to repay their debts. Banks should cooperate with genuine traders who must be allowed to take time if they have already repaid large part of their total debt,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of MSME sector in the economic growth of the country, the Union Minister said contribution of MSME industry to manufacturing is 45 per cent, to export 20 per cent and GDP 28 per cent. “This the second largest sector after agriculture in terms of job creation. If the MSME sector suffers, it will directly impact the economy of the country,” he said and urged OASME to extend helping hand to aspiring entrepreneurs of the State to fulfil their dreams.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Energy, Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra demanded that the Centre should announce special package for cyclone Fani affected industries in Odisha.
“The Government has planned two SME clusters in the State including one at Kesinga in western Odisha. The clusters will be operational soon,” he said.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stressed protection of human life and environment during industrialisation. The need of the hour is to save the planet from environmental hazards and ecological imbalances, he said.
Secretary General of OASME Satwik Swain called for State specific Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for procurement of SME products. He also urged the Government to purchase products directly from SHGs.

The two-day MSME Meet deliberated on various topics including like ‘Exports of Engineering Products-Future of Odisha’s Engineering Industries and Role of Innovation.Union MSME Secretary Arun Panda, Nalco CMD Tapan Chand and OASME Chairman Gauri Sankar Mishra also spoke.

