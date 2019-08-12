Jio GigaFiber services to start from Rs 700 per month, you may get 4K LED TV as launch offer

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5 with base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month.

He also announced 'Jio First Day First Show' plan under which Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020.

Another big announcement at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) was Reliance's partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.

"Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India," said Ambani. "We are investing in 14 technology start-ups. Jio aims to connect one billion homes via IoT. Jio fiber will empower 2.4 million small, medium enterprises."

Jio will introduce unlimited international calling at Rs 500 per month. On top of it, Jio Fiber customers will get free HD/4K LED TV as a launch offer. Ambani urged start-ups to register for custom design package at the Reliance Jio website.

"It is my passion and conviction that New India will lead and not follow the advanced nations of the world in adopting, even creating disruptive technologies that will decide the winners and losers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he said.