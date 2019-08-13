Home Business

Homebuyers’ new rights to alter builders’ conduct

According to Housing.com, the Supremem Court has ruled that genuine homebuyers can start insolvency proceedings against defaulting developers.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

As the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), giving the status of financial creditors to homebuyers and dismissing pleas of over 180 real estate companies, industry experts claim that this will see a major change in the behaviour of real estate developers as homebuyers can now initiate insolvency proceedings against them.

A group of real estate developers led by Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure had moved to the SC with petition that IBC amendment, which allows homebuyers to take a developer to a Bankruptcy Court was illegal and unconstitutional. They pleaded that remedies for homebuyers were there under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and the amendment to IBC only enables duplication.

“The SC has also ruled that genuine homebuyers can start insolvency proceedings against defaulting developers, further strengthening their position as creditors. This would mark the end of all developers who are not fully committed to serving homebuyers,” said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com. According to rating agency ICRA, over 200 construction entities entered the resolution process under the IBC, 2016 till March 2019 and out of which only 59 entities have either achieved resolution or ordered liquidation.

There are 143 entities where the process was delayed due to the ongoing case. Now that the SC gave its verdict, it will speed up the insolvency proceedings against these developers.Agarwala said the SC verdict will not only ensure quicker resolution but also “make sure homebuyers get their due in case a development company is liquidated.

“The SC judgment upholding homebuyers’ status as financial creditors in insolvency proceedings against developers would act as a catalyst in changing India’s real estate sector for the better and shaping its future course. Because of the earlier position that placed homebuyers towards the bottom in the list of creditors waiting in line if a builder were to go insolvent, homebuyers challenged financial institutions’ move to drag developers to the NCLT,” Agarwala added

So far, financial creditors of 15 large companies, which entered the resolution process, have made claims worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore, according to ICRA. As of now, no resolution plan is in sight for all these large construction entities, which is likely to result in some of the companies being liquidated.

“In long term, this code may help in developing a structured financial model for the real estate industry where the interest of all the stakeholders will be guarded in all contingencies. We are hopeful that it will help in further strengthening the relationship between homebuyers and developers,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Supreme Court Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Homebuyers rights Real estate
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp