Huge opportunity for Gujarat entrepreneurs in Russia: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, diamond sector representatives accompanying him to Vladivostok signed an MOU with Russian counterparts.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

AHMEDABAD: The business relations between Gujarat and Russia will flourish in the days to come as huge opportunities are available there for the entrepreneurs of the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, led a delegation of four chief ministers, including Rupani, and business leaders to Vladivostok in Russia to explore business opportunities and strike partnership deals with Russian entrepreneurs.

While talking to reporters here, Rupani said huge business opportunities are available in Russia, particularly in the far east region where Vladivostok city is located.

"Vladivostok and the entire far east region of Russia is rich in resources, such as diamond, coal, oil, gas and timber. We see huge business opportunities are available for us in that region," he said.

Even Russian entrepreneurs want Gujarat-based entrepreneurs to invest in that region, he said.

During his three-day visit, Rupani said, diamond sector representatives accompanying him to Vladivostok signed an MOU with Russian counterparts.

"After Middle East and Africa, I am confident that Russia would become a favorite destination for Gujarati businessmen.

Some concrete announcements will be made in this regard when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia in September," he added Rupani had joined chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa as part of the delegation led by Piyush Goyal to Russia.

