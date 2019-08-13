Home Business

NGT seeks report on illegal constructions in Tughlakabad extension

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SDMC.

Published: 13th August 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit report on illegal construction in Tughlakabad extension here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that directions have been issued for stopping the illegal activities and for imposing compensation.

"Counsel for municipal corporation states that due process has been initiated and electricity and water supply to the illegal structures will be got disconnected within one week and demolition activities will be undertaken with the police help at the earliest.

Let a further compliance report in this regard be filed before the next date," the bench said in a recent order.

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SDMC.

As per SDMC, represented by advocate Kush Sharma, the properties are located in unauthorised and unauthorised regularised colonies having no clearance or sanction or approved building plans.

Construction activity needs to abide by the plans, safety codes and requirements as mandated by the respective State Government Agencies/urban local bodies and court strictures, the committee said.

"Construction activity needs to strictly follow the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the guidelines thereof.

Garbage/ wastes/filths were found scattered all around the entire colony creating very unhygienic conditions for living.

Appropriate agencies may be directed for garbage collection and maintaining cleanliness in the area," the committee told the NGT.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nanak Singh, General Secretary, Tuglakabad Bistar seeking action against illegal constructions which have been built without any sanctioned plan in Tughlakabad extension.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Delhi Municipal Corporation Tughlakabad illegal construction
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp