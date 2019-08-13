NGT seeks report on illegal constructions in Tughlakabad extension

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit report on illegal construction in Tughlakabad extension here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that directions have been issued for stopping the illegal activities and for imposing compensation.

"Counsel for municipal corporation states that due process has been initiated and electricity and water supply to the illegal structures will be got disconnected within one week and demolition activities will be undertaken with the police help at the earliest.

Let a further compliance report in this regard be filed before the next date," the bench said in a recent order.

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SDMC.

As per SDMC, represented by advocate Kush Sharma, the properties are located in unauthorised and unauthorised regularised colonies having no clearance or sanction or approved building plans.

Construction activity needs to abide by the plans, safety codes and requirements as mandated by the respective State Government Agencies/urban local bodies and court strictures, the committee said.

"Construction activity needs to strictly follow the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the guidelines thereof.

Garbage/ wastes/filths were found scattered all around the entire colony creating very unhygienic conditions for living.

Appropriate agencies may be directed for garbage collection and maintaining cleanliness in the area," the committee told the NGT.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nanak Singh, General Secretary, Tuglakabad Bistar seeking action against illegal constructions which have been built without any sanctioned plan in Tughlakabad extension.