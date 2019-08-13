Home Business

UP RERA to examine developers’ escrow accounts for irregularities

According to the RERA guidelines, developers have to maintain 70 per cent fund for construction and 30 per cent for other purposes.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

After being pulled up by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has decided to crack the whip against banks and developers for diversion of funds, and said it would initiate scrutiny of escrow accounts of the developers.

“The Centre in its recent communication has asked the UP RERA to be strict about the escrow account of developers as there were reports of developer not following the norm with the help of certain branches. The UP RERA had directed all commercial banks to strictly comply with escrow account provisions; however still many irregularities are being reported. The UP RERA will soon start scrutiny of all the accounts,” said a senior official from UP RERA. The regulator will soon hire CAs to scrutinise these accounts.

“The UP RERA has also decided to verify all the projects accounts maintained with different banks. The CAs of RERA will be visiting the concerned branches in this regard,” Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP RERA confirmed in a media interaction.

The regulator had held a meeting with chief general managers and general managers of all the public and private banks and had instructed them to ensure that RERA orders are being complied with.

According to the RERA guidelines, developers have to maintain 70:30 percent ratio of all the fund received, where 70 per cent has to be used for construction while rest 30 per cent has to be used for other purposes. However, developers are not following the process and banks are not paying due diligence. It has instructed banks that in case of loan for the project, banks can’t insist the promoter to open an account with them and receive money from the allottees in the account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority UP RERA developers crackdown Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp