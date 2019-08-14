Home Business

CBS, Viacom agree to merge into media giant

The new company will have more than $28 billion in revenue and comprise brands such as MTV, Comedy Central and Showtime, as well as Paramount Pictures.

Published: 14th August 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | cbsnews, twitter)

By AFP

NEW YORK: CBS and Viacom announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to combine their entertainment empires in the latest media mega-deal.

The union will recombine two entities that once were under the same corporate umbrella until they were broken apart in 2006 by Summer Redstone. 

The new company will have more than $28 billion in revenue and comprise brands such as MTV, Comedy Central and Showtime, as well as Paramount Pictures.

The companies said merging will allow them to bolster investment in premium entertainment and boost their global reach, with broadcast networks in Britain, Argentina and Australia and content in 45 languages. 

"I am really excited to see these two great companies come together so that they can realize the incredible power of their combined assets," said Shari Redstone, who will chair the new company, ViacomCBS.

"My father once said 'content is king,' and never has that been more true than today," she said. "We will establish a world-class, multiplatform media organization that is well-positioned for growth in a rapidly transforming industry."

Under the all-stock transaction, existing CBS shareholders will own 61 percent of the company, while Viacom shareholders will own 39 percent. 

Near 2:50 pm (1850 GMT), shares of Viacom fell 5.9 percent to $30.63, while CBS rose 1.6 percent to $48.82. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBS Viacom CBS Viacom merger Paramount Pictures MTV Comedy Central Showtime
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp