India PC market grows 49 per cent to 3.4 million units in Q2 2019

The growth was mainly due to commercial segment driven by ELCOT education deal fulfilment under which Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students

NEW DELHI: The PC market in India saw a shipment of desktop, notebook and workstations grow 49.2 per cent year-on-year to 3.4 million units in the June 2019 quarter, research firm IDC said on Wednesday.

The growth was mainly due to commercial segment driven by ELCOT education deal fulfilment under which Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students, it said. Lenovo led the market with 46 per cent share in the June quarter, followed by HP (22 per cent), Dell (14 per cent), Acer (10 per cent), Asus (2 per cent) and others.

IDC said the notebook category grew 81 per cent year-on-year contributing over 74 per cent of the overall shipment in the quarter and the growth was again on account of the ELCOT deal. IDC expects PC shipments to decline in the September 2019 quarter over April-June since a major portion of the ELCOT deal has been reported in the second quarter.

The commercial market outside ELCOT is also likely to be strong as the government and education projects are expected to materialise, it added. "Fresh demand by medium and large enterprises is expected to continue. Global refresh orders are also expected to continue among the top brands as Windows 10 refresh would start gaining momentum," IDC India Senior Research Manager (IPDS and PC) Nishant Bansal said.

In the June quarter, the consumer PC market declined 14 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, IDC said. The gaming PC segment, however, grew 41.1 per cent and continues to be one bright spot in the struggling consumer PC market. The commercial PC market grew 108 per cent in the June quarter with total shipment at 2.43 million units.

