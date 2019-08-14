Home Business

Panel asks government to make CSR spend tax deductible

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain classes of profitable entities are required to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility.

Published: 14th August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

MCA secretary Injeti Srinivas presents CSR panel’s report to Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may come as a major relief for India Inc, a high-powered committee on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) recommended on Tuesday that the Central government should make expenditure on CSR tax deductible, allow the companies to carry forward unspent balance for three-to-five years, and treat non-compliance of CSR obligation as civil offence. 

“The main recommendations include making CSR expenditure tax-deductible, provision for carrying forward unspent balance for a period of 3-5 years,” said the statement from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), after the panel headed by MCA secretary Injeti Srinivas submitted its report. 

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain classes of profitable entities are required to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility in a particular financial year.

“The committee has also recommended that violation of CSR compliance may be made a civil offence and shifted to the penalty regime,” the statement said.

The sweeping recommendations may come as a major relief to companies worried about meeting stringent CSR norms or facing penalties, announced recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Just last month, the Parliament had passed amendments to the Companies Act, under which unspent CSR allocations would have to be transferred to a fund specified by the government and with harsh riders for corporates.

The amended rules invite a three-year jail term and penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh or both for company executives, and a penalty between Rs 50,000 and Rs 25 lakh for employers who breach CSR rules.
India Inc last week had already flagged its concerns to the Finance Minister, who had promised to look into their concerns. It also has recommended introducing impact assessment studies for CSR obligation of Rs 5 crore or more and registration of implementation agencies on MCA portal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Ministry of Corporate Affairs
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp