Home Business

No legal waivers for sandbox start-ups, insurance must

A sandbox is an enabling interface, which is made available to an outside innovator or fintech by a bank so that they can test their product.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Framework for regulatory Sandbox The RBI notified an ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’, laying down specific instructions oriented towards protecting consumer interests, especially since the sandbox will be a tool for entrepreneurs to experiment with business models

By Express News Service

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has finally released a proper framework for the keenly awaited Regulatory Sandbox (RS) mechanism for start-ups, has specified that firms that participate in the platform will be mandatorily required to take insurance cover based on operational risk and that no legal waiver will be provided to them. 

A sandbox is an enabling infrastructure or interface, which is made available to an outside innovator or fintech by a bank so that they can test their product and services in real-time, with the RBI announcing in April this year that such a platform will be created soon. The target applicants for entry to the RS, are fintech companies including startups, banks, and financial institutions and any other company partnering with or providing support to financial services businesses. 

The central bank notified an ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’ on Tuesday, laying down specific instructions oriented towards protecting consumer interests, especially since the sandbox will be a tool for entrepreneurs to experiment with business models. “It may be noted that entering the RS does not limit the sandbox entity’s liability towards its customers,” the RBI has warned. 

“The entities entering the RS must, in an upfront and transparent way, notify test customers of potential risks and the available compensation and obtain their explicit consent in this regard. There should be an appropriate arrangement for customers to withdraw from the test,” the central bank  said, adding that these entities shall be required to take liability or indemnity insurance of an adequate amount and period to safeguard the interest of  the customers. 

“The adequacy of indemnity cover shall depend on determination of the maximum liability based on, among others, (i) maximum exposure to a single customer (ii) the number of claims that could arise from a single event (potential for multiple claims); and (iii) number of claims that might be expected during the policy period,” it said. This policy cover shall begin with the start of testing stage and end three months after exit of the sandbox entity from the RS. Firms which are exiting the sandbox will also be needed to ensure that any existing obligations to customers are fulfilled before their exit. 

Risks and limitations for participants

According to the RBI, innovators who opt to enter the platform may lose some flexibility and time, but added that “running the RS in a time-bound manner at each stage can mitigate this risk”. Bespoke authorisation and regulatory relaxations, which companies participating in the sandbox may require, can also involve time and discretional judgements, it added. 

Companies under the experimental programme will also not be offered any “legal waiver” and post-sandbox testing, a successful experimenter may still require regulatory approvals before the product or service will be permitted for wider application.

“There is potential for some legal issues coming up, such as those relating to consumer losses in case of failed experimentation. Such instances may not have much legal ground if the RS framework and processes are transparent and have clear entry and exit criteria. Upfront clarity that liability for customer or business risks shall devolve on the entity entering the RS will be important in this context,” the RBI said. 

Framework for regulatory Sandbox

The RBI notified an ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’, laying down specific instructions oriented towards protecting consumer interests, especially since the sandbox will be a tool for entrepreneurs to experiment with business models

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Regulatory Sandbox Sandbox startups
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp