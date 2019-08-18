Home Business

Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show plans spooks multiplex stocks

Reliance Jio has come a long way from just being the bugbear of telecom sector incumbents.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fans burst crackers in front of a cinema theatre just before film star Rajnikanth’s Kalaa is shown on the first day of release

Fans burst crackers in front of a cinema theatre just before film star Rajnikanth’s Kalaa is shown on the first day of release | file

Reliance Jio has come a long way from just being the bugbear of telecom sector incumbents. Among the flurry of announcements Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani made earlier this week was one that has set the cat among the pigeons in the cinema exhibition sector.

According to Ambani, Jio’s soon to be launched high-speed broadband and home entertainment offering - Jio Fibre - will eventually launch a package that will allow its subscribers to watch movies releasing in theatres at home on the very first day.

“Premium JIOFIBER customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres! We call this Jio First-Day-First-Show and we plan to launch this service in the middle of 2020,” Ambani had said during RIL’s 42nd AGM.  

The announcement saw investors begin a sell-off in multiplex stocks once markets opened on Tuesday, with little improvement in stocks since. India’s two listed multiplex firms - PVR Ltd. and Inox Leisure Ltd. - saw stock prices fall over 4 per cent each on Tuesday. Both firms’ scrip values have fallen 5.54 per cent (for PVR) and 3.54 per cent (for Inox) since the Ambani’s announcement.

Both firms have also responded to what is likely to be a highly disruptive development, with Inox noting that “ producers, distributors and multiplex owners in India have mutually agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 8 weeks, between the theatrical release of a movie, and release on any other platform”. PVR, for its part, added that both “in India and globally, producers have respected the release windows and kept a sacrosanct gap between the theatrical release date & the date of release on all other platforms, i.e. DVD, DTH, TV, OTT etc”. 

According to a FICCI report on India’s media and entertainment sector, out of the total filmed entertainment revenues of Rs 17,450 crore in 2018, the theatrical box office (domestic & overseas) contribution was about 75 per cent. “...we expect cinema exhibition to continue to expand,” said PVR.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries Jio Fibre Mukesh Ambani Multiplex stocks Jio FDFS plans First Day First Show plans
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp