Snapchat opens first India office as users soar

ENS Economic Bureau By

Rapidly growing photo-sharing platform Snapchat’s parent firm — Snap Inc — has finally opened its first office in India at Mumbai. The US-based company’s expansion into the Indian social media market has seen the number of users on the platform soar, with a 40 per cent year-on-year jump recorded in the June quarter, company officials disclosed.

“We are thrilled to open Snap’s first office in India. We have seen strong momentum in our business over the past twelve months, and believe that building a team locally will allow us to create the best possible experience for local Snapchatters.

We continue to expand our strategic partnerships with regional media companies, add more community content, and work with local content creators,” said Jared Grusd, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap Inc, adding the firm is “setting up (its) first office in Mumbai to support the continued growth of business in the country”. Snapchat allows users to share photos with friends for 24 hours after which the content disappears and the company says there are around 203 million users who are active daily.

Snap had announced the appointment of its first employee in India earlier this year, after appointing Durgesh Kaushik as head of market development. It has also introduced four Indian languages - Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hindi - with plans to launch an additional five. Building a team will allow it “to create the best possible experience for local Snapchatters”, he said, adding it will continue to expand partnerships with regional media firms.

(with PTI inputs)

Ramping up engagement

Snapchat has steadily increased engagement with Indian content producers and has launched SnapKit partnerships with JioSaavn and Gaana that helps users to share and post music content