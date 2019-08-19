Home Business

Airtel appoints Rajesh Tapadia as CEO of data-cloud business Nxtra Data

Before joining Nxtra, Tapadia worked at Netmagic Solutions as the chief service officer and executive director on the board where he managed data centre operations across multiple cities.

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has appointed Rajesh Tapadia as the CEO of its data centre and cloud business, Nxtra Data.

"The data centre and cloud segment is an important pillar in our strategy to address enterprise customers' evolving needs.

I am confident that Rajesh with his stellar track record will add immense value to our plans, Bharti Airtel MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said.

Tapadia has earlier worked with Trimax, Global Cloud Xchange, Genpact and Reliance Infocomm.

Airtel claims to be the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space with over 3,000 global and large enterprises and over 5 lakh small and medium enterprises as customers.

Nxtra operates 10 large data centres along with 120-plus data centres located across India and is building four new large data centres.

