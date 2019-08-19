Home Business

Buyers can't be made to wait indefinitely, says Delhi consumer forum; asks Unitech to refund Rs 33 lakh 

According to Bhandari's complaint, he had applied for an apartment in Unitech's project named 'The Residences' in 2012 opting for a construction linked instalment plan.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rejecting a plea made by Unitech to allow it to complete these projects in the next three years, the court said the government should involve a third party like NBCC to complete them.

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Consumer Commission has observed that homebuyers cannot be expected to wait indefinitely for the possession of flats and directed real estate firm Unitech to refund over Rs 33 lakh to a resident here.

It directed Unitech to refund Rs 33.59 lakh paid by Delhi resident Surhid Bhandari within 45 days along with simple interest at 10 per cent per annum for the seven-year delay in handing over the possession of the apartment.

The commission noted that Unitech has committed deficiency in service and also indulged in unfair trade practice by not completing the construction despite receiving a substantial amount from Bhandari.

"It stands established that the construction of the unit in question is not near completion yet and the period of about seven years is already over.

The opposite party (Unitech) has retained hard-earned money of the complainant," Presiding member of the commission Salma Noor said.

"There is no dispute that Unitech has failed to construct and deliver the possession of the flat till today. The complainants cannot be expected to wait for possession of the flat for an indefinite period," said the commission.

According to Bhandari's complaint, he had applied for an apartment in Unitech's project named 'The Residences' in 2012 opting for a construction linked installment plan.

He had paid Rs 33.59 to Unitech till January 2013. however, since then he did not receive any communication regarding the progress of the project.

Bhandari alleged that Unitech did not give any response to his repeated attempts to seek an update on the project.

He said that even after receiving substantial payment till January 2013, Unitech played a deliberate fraud upon him by misrepresenting and giving false assurances about the launching of their real estate project. Bhandari also issued a legal notice to the builder to which no reply was given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi State Consumer Commission Unitech home buyers flat apartments
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp