Home Business

What $5 trillion target translates for Indian economy

If Centre focuses on faster economic growth in 5 years, financial assets in equities and govt debt market could get attractive as interest rates fall

Published: 19th August 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

In personal finance, you end up dealing with a lot of numbers. They usually tell a story. Some numbers are real. And then, some numbers outline a vision. Personal finance is all about the future of your wealth.

The Indian government has set an ambitious target of making India a $5 trillion economy over the next five years. Expert opinions are divided vertically and gravitate between hope and despair. Those who believe that India can move from a near $3 trillion economy today to $5 trillion in five years pin their hopes on a growth rate that is considerably faster than the sub-seven per cent now.

For your money, we will assume that the government takes all the right steps. India grows at near 8 per cent over the next five years to get close to being a $5 trillion economy.

That is a significant addition in productivity from where we are today.

Your taxes

In a bid to achieve this target, the government will have to increase spending on infrastructure. To enable that, the government’s direct and indirect taxes have to grow. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has to break the `1 lakh crore barrier every month consistently. There may not be any increase in rates. However, the government may bring more goods and services in the tax net or focus on increasing the number of taxpayers. In all likelihood, it will try to simplify tax administration further.

The same would apply to personal income tax. A committee of experts will soon submit a report on an overhaul of the Income Tax Act. It is likely to simplify taxation. You may expect a cut in exemptions and a lower tax rate over the next five years. Individuals and businesses would be taxed for both the income and the expenditure. The government needs money to boost social and physical infrastructure. As a result, it would be safe to assume that taxes you pay would rise steadily in the next five years.   

Your loans

A key impediment to fuelling growth is the inability of public sector banks to lend. The banking system is saddled with non-performing assets. They are unable to lend to genuine borrowers as they concentrate on recovering previous loans. 

This is despite rapid rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year. Banks are not able to pass on lower interest rates to borrowers. They are forced to keep aside money to provide for any potential losses due to bad loans. The government and the RBI would have to concentrate on bringing the overall interest rates in the economy down. That means loans would get cheaper over the next five years. With a rising inventory in the real estate sector and falling automobile sales, home loans and car loans would get more reasonable — the government, and housing and automobile industries will have to lead from the front to achieve the growth target.

Your investments

If the government concentrates on faster economic growth over the next five years, investing should be a focus for you. Your surplus income must be invested and not just saved. 

Financial assets in equities and government debt market could get more attractive as interest rates fall. Businesses that rely on India’s economic growth would be interested in expansion. That needs a nudge from the government. Tax incentives to specific sectors could boost the so-called ‘animal spirits’ in the economy. 

In that context, the next budget in February 2019 would assume significance. You may have to keep a watch on sectors that get the push from the government. Shares of companies in infrastructure, agriculture and the consumer goods and consumer finance space may continue to gain ground. These businesses have to thrive for any economy that aspires to grow at over 8 per cent per annum.

You must stay with your systematic investing if you are already into it. For those who are starting to invest, you may want to look at some top-performing diversified equity or balanced funds or exchange-traded funds.  

The path ahead is fraught with a lot of ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. The government may not succeed in pleasing all segments of society in the economy.

The bright side is that the government has made this a stated objective. Even if India falls short of $5 trillion, it may not be such a bad thing for your finances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Economy Five Trillion Economy
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp