Jio tops 4G download speed chart in July, BSNL fastest in 3G

Published: 20th August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:58 PM

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio continued its leadership position as the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 21 Megabits (Mbps) per second in July, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, as per the recent data published by sector regulator Trai.

After registering a dip in 4G download speed at 17.6 Mbps in June, Jio's network recorded improvement in speed at 21 Mbps.

According to the speed chart published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Airtel network recorded an average download speed of 8.8 Mbps, Vodafone had 7.7 Mbps average download speed, while Idea Cellular had 6.6 Mbps.

State-run BSNL was the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in July.

Idea followed BSNL with 2 Mbps average download speed, Vodafone with 1.9 Mbps, while Airtel network recorded 3G download speed of 1.4 Mbps.

Vodafone was the fastest 4G upload network with an average speed of 5.8 Mbps in July.

Idea Cellular followed it with 5.3 Mbps upload speed, while Jio had a speed of 4.3 Mbps, followed by Airtel with 3.2 Mbps.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browses the internet, accesses emails, while good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other file through email or social media applications.

BSNL, Vodafone and Idea recorded average upload speed of 1.2 Mbps on 3G network in July, while Airtel registered a lower upload speed of 0.6 Mbps.

