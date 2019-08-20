Home Business

No DRR for listed firms, NBFCs and HFCs: Government

Until now, listed companies had to create a DRR for both public issue as well as private placement of debentures.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to reduce the cost of raising capital, the government has removed the redemption reserve requirement for issuance of debentures (DRR) by non-banking financial companies (NBFC), housing finance companies (HFC) and listed companies.

The corporate affairs ministry on Monday said the requirement for a DRR of 25 per cent of the value of outstanding debentures issued by listed companies, NBFCs and HFCs has been removed. Earlier, under the Companies Act, entities raising money had to create Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR). In the case of unlisted companies, the DRR requirement has been reduced to 10 per cent from 25 per cent of the outstanding debentures.

“The measure has been taken by the government with a view to reducing the cost of the capital raised by companies through issue of debentures and is expected to significantly deepen the bond market,” it said.
The changes would be applicable for public issue as well as private placements, with the ministry amending the Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules to effect the changes.

Until now, listed companies had to create a DRR for both public issue as well as private placement of debentures. In the case of NBFCs and HFCs, they had to have DRR when they opted for public issue of debentures. The amendments are aimed at “creating a level-playing field between NBFCs, HFCs and listed companies on the one hand and also between them and banking companies and all India financial Institutions on the other, which are already exempted from DRR”.

TAGS
NBFC HFCs debentures listed companies
