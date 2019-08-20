TikTok to launch campaign on safe use of user-generated content platforms

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TikTok on Tuesday said it will launch an awareness campaign to sensitise Indian netizens about safe and responsible use of user-generated content platforms as the Chinese company looks to curb incidents of people risking their lives to shoot videos.

The firm, which has drawn flak from the Indian government and courts on alleged misuse of its platform, said it has partnered with the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) to execute a digital literacy programme in the country.

"As internet penetration grows at a rapid pace across india, the need to drive awareness around safe user behaviour is felt like never before. We believe that #WaitASecToReflect will encourage all digital citizens to use the internet and online platforms in a more responsible, respectful and constructive manner," TikTok Director of Public Policy (India) Nitin Saluja said in a statement.

The campaign has been developed with the mission to inspire users to pause for a second and think about their online conduct.

There have been multiple incidents where users have lost their lives while shooting videos for the popular social media platform.

According to the statement, Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) will conduct awareness workshops among consumers across key cities in 10 states of India in the first phase.

The campaign has three films that are set in most common real-life situations related to people using online platforms.

In a recreation of these situations, the films bring to life the after-effects of their actions when they are about to post something unpleasant, the statement said.

"Through the one-month-long campaign, TikTok aims to reach users pan-India.

In addition to the three films, the campaign also features a radio jingle and an in-app challenge that inspires action, with a contextual adaptation of a culturally relevant phrase - Bura na post karo, Bura na share karo, Bura na comment karo (Post no evil, share no evil, comment no evil)," it added.

TikTok, which allows people to create short videos and share them has over 200 million users in the country, had its share of troubles in the Indian market.

Last month, the Indian government had issued notices to Tiktok and Helo along with a set of 24 questions regarding the alleged misuse of their platforms for "anti-national activities" in India. The company had responded to the notice.

In April, the Madras High Court had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app, saying it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile apps. The order was later lifted and the app was back on app stores.

Interestingly, there have been various reports of government officials including police constables being suspended for shooting and uploading videos on TikTok while on duty.