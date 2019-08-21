Home Business

IndiGo to start Bengaluru-Belgaum flights from September 8

Additional daily flights on Bengaluru-Madurai route will also be started from the same day, it said.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELGI:  Adding Belgaum in Karnataka as its 58th destination, low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will start daily flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8.

"Further strengthening its connectivity out of Bengaluru, these new routes will be serviced by an ATR-18 aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India".

"We will continue to expand according to sectoral demand and offer an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service and affordable flying experience to our customers," he said.

