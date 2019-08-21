Home Business

Unauthorised transactions detected, liabilities understated, says CG Power

These appear fraudulent and warrant further investigations, the company said and suggested forensic investigation as the next course of action.

Published: 21st August 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a marathon board meeting that stretched from 3 pm on Monday to 4 am on Tuesday, CG Power informed stock exchanges at 4.10 am about unauthorised transactions and potential misrepresentation of financial statements unearthed by the independent legal firm. CG Power shares crashed by close to 20 per cent to Rs 14.80 post this. It also took down Yes Bank shares by 7 per cent due to its 13 per cent stake in it.  

The unauthorised transactions prima facie are prejudicial to the interests of the company, and purportedly carried out by past and current employees including certain non-executive directors and others, the company said.

“These transactions appear to have been carried out by various means including inappropriate netting off, using ostensibly unrelated third parties, routing transactions through subsidiaries, promoter affiliate companies and other connected parties. These may have potentially resulted in misstatement of past financial statements, the Gautam Thapar group company said.

These appear fraudulent and warrant further investigations, the company said and suggested forensic investigation as the next course of action apart from legal recourse. “The financial results of the previous quarters for the years ended March 2019, 2018 and 2017 could be impacted as a consequence of these adjustments,” it said.

The total liabilities of the company and the group may have been potentially understated by Rs 1,053.54 crore and Rs 1,608.17 respectively as on the end of March 2018 and by Rs 601.83 crore and Rs 401.83 crore for FY17 as a result of the unauthorised transactions it said.

The advances to related and unrelated parties may also have been understated to the tune of Rs 1,990.36 crore and Rs 2,806.63 crore respectively as on March 2018; and by Rs 1,479.34 crore and Rs 1,331.47 crore respectively as at April 1, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CG Power Yes Bank
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp