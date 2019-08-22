Home Business

Abstain from speculations, give exact job loss count, Finance Ministry tells India Inc

There were also reports that the auto sector has seen 3 lakh crore jobs being lost.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TAKING notice of daily reports on job losses, the Union Finance Ministry has asked business chambers and industries to produce the exact number of job cuts to derive the correct picture of the economy. It has asked the industries to abstain from causing panic.

“There are a number of reports that talk of job losses, and mostly come through reports. This is creating panic. The ministry has asked the businesses to give the exact job loss figures so that the government can assess the actual state of the economy. Businesses should,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

The reaction came following media reports saying biscuit company Parle G is planning to sack 10,000 people, owing to slowdown. Also, much to the dismay of the government, the Northern India Textile Mills Association (NITMA), an association of textile mills in north India, advertised in leading business dailies on Wednesday that 3 crore jobs in the sector is under threat.

“Indian spinning industry is facing the biggest crisis, resulting in huge job losses,” read an advertisement. It went on to say that the textiles industry is facing the worst financial crisis and slowdown, which has forced spinning companies to cut down production and shut down their mills. The industry is staring at huge job cuts, unseen in last 10 years, claimed an apex body representing the industry.

According to NITMA, apart from the excess spinning capacity, poor demand for India yarn from overseas markets has led to the crisis.  It also blamed “high interest rates” and “state and Central taxes on export” for worsening the crisis.

The Indian textile industry provides employment to roughly 10 crore people directly and indirectly and accounts for 2 per cent of the GDP.

There were also reports that the auto sector has seen 3 lakh crore jobs being lost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Ministry India economy India job losses
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp