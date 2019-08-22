Home Business

Mobile data cost dived 95% post-Jio, says TRAI

The average cost to subscribers for one GB of wireless data has gone from Rs 226 in 2015 to Rs 19.35 in 2017 and just Rs 11.78 per GB in 2018.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 with its extremely affordable 4G data plans and the ensuing tariff war has seen mobile data costs for subscribers plunge 94.7 per cent between 2015 and 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a report today.

According to the telecom regulator, the average cost to subscribers for each gigabyte (GB) of wireless (mobile) data has gone from Rs 226 in 2015 to Rs 19.35 in 2017 and just Rs 11.78 per GB in 2018. “After the entry of a new telecom player in wireless telecom service with state-of-the-art 4G technology in 2016, the average cost to subscriber for wireless data has steeply declined during 2017 and 2018, due to intense tariff competition in the telecom service sector,” TRAI said.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd had launched Reliance Jio on September 5, 2016, pushing incumbents like Bharti Airtel and the now merged Vodafone Idea to rapidly cut down cost of their mobile data packages.

While both the companies have been forced into taking losses over the last few quarters, the TRAI report indicates that even as data costs have plunged for users, the average revenue gained by telcos from mobile data has also increased. “Average revenue per wireless data subscribers (data ARPU) per month rose from Rs 79.98 in 2017 to Rs 90.61 in 2018. It was recorded Rs 71.25 per wireless data subscriber per month in 2014,” TRAI said.

India’s data consumption has also soared over last few years, boosted by the rising penetration of smartphones and cheap mobile data tariffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Reliance Jio Mobile data
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp