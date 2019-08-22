Home Business

Not in race to buy Cafe Coffee Day stake: ITC

Coffee Day Enterprises is however believed to be in talks with beverage giant Coca Cola for a possible stake sale.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

ITC

ITC Ltd (Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kolkata-based cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Group on Wednesday refuted a report that said it is considering to buy a stake in the Coffee Day Enterprises. 

“We write to advise that the company on an ongoing basis receives enquiries from market participants, which are suitably evaluated. One such enquiry was received from an intermediary on Cafe Coffee Day. However, no progress has been made on the matter,” ITC said.  

Coffee Day Enterprises, whose founder and former chairman and managing director V G Siddhartha had committed suicide in July, is however believed to be in talks with beverage giant Coca Cola for a possible stake sale. Promoters of the Coffee Day Group reportedly plan to restart talks with the US-based giant, which has been trying to garner a significant pie in the growing cafe market in India. Analysts say a cafe chain makes business sense for a cola giant as it also gives it a captive market to push its beverages through. 

Similarly, ITC, which has now denied interest, is also believed to be looking to diversify operations as its core cigarette business is marred by high taxation structure. ITC’s efforts at diversifying into food, hotel and paper businesses have already borne fruit as non-cigarette business makes up for a major chunk of its overall revenue. 

Café Coffee Day has about 1,700 outlets and 60,000 vending machines. However, sources in ITC said that CCD does not fit into its business plans as of now. 

Last week, the Coffee Day group said its total debt was Rs 4,970 crore, including Rs 4,796 crore secured loans and Rs 174 crore in unsecured loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITC Group CCD Cafe Coffee Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp