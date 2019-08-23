CCI needs to ensure Indian companies are not subject to abuse from overseas entities: Nirmala 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked the country's anti-trust regulator to take action against global companies, which have no local presence but are abusing their dominant position against the interests of consumers.

“CCI (Competition Commission of India) should take suo moto cognisance of global companies having no presence in India but abusing Indian consumers, “ Sitharaman said.

She was speaking at an event to celebrate ten years of Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday. She added that the regulator has many challenges in the context of new economy.

The CCI should ensure that “Indian enterprises are not subject to abuse from companies existing somewhere else,” she said, hinting at digital companies.