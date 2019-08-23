Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt foreign investors from super-rich tax

The tax proposal, along with a lack of measures to boost the economy in the July 5 budget, led to foreigners withdrawing more than $3 billion from Indian shares.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Bloomberg

Government may soon roll back an additional levy on foreign funds and announce other measures to boost economic growth, a government official said in comments that helped the stock and currency markets reverse losses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is finalizing a package to reverse the economic slowdown, the official told reporters, asking not to be identified as a decision is yet to be announced. Key among them is a likely exemption to foreign portfolio investors from a tax on super-rich announced in the budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed increasing the effective tax rate on individuals with a taxable annual income of above 20 million rupees ($283,000) by about 3%, and for those earning above 50 million rupees by 7%. Plans to exempt Foreign Portfolio Investors, who became an unintended target of the move, was first reported earlier this month.

The tax proposal, along with a lack of measures to boost the economy in the July 5 budget, led to foreigners withdrawing more than $3 billion from Indian shares, putting pressure on stocks and the rupee.

Financial markets cheered the comments about measures to spur the economy, which came a day after top economic adviser to Modi suggested that a government stimulus for the private sector creates a moral hazard. The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, India’s key equity indexes, erased declines and rose as much as 0.5% before paring gains. The rupee reversed losses to advance as much as 0.1%.

Data due next week will probably show India’s gross domestic product expanded 5.6% in the quarter ended June, slower than the 5.8% pace seen in the previous three months. That’s well below the potential 7%-8% pace Bloomberg Economics estimates for the economy.

Weakening growth numbers won’t come as a surprise. Consumer spending on everything from hair oil to cookies has waned as concerns about job losses grow, amid automobile makers shuttering factories temporarily to manage piling inventories. A shadow-banking crisis has also weighed on private consumption, which accounts for almost 60% of the gross domestic product.

Sitharaman had said earlier that FPIs registered as trusts may consider the option of registering as companies to escape the higher tax. However, the conversion would have required several changes to the tax law.


