Home Business

Gold rises for a fourth consecutive day, touches a fresh high of Rs 38,995

Gold prices have been hitting a fresh high everyday since Tuesday. Meanwhile, silver held steady at the previous level of Rs 45,100 per kg.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Continuing its record-setting trend for the fourth consecutive day, gold prices rose Rs 25 on Friday to reach a record high of Rs 38,995 per 10 gram in the national capital amid a weaker rupee, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices have been hitting a fresh high everyday since Tuesday. Meanwhile, silver held steady at the previous level of Rs 45,100 per kg.

Even as the precious metal lost steam overseas, persistent buying from jewellers mainly led to the rise in gold prices, traders said.

Besides, a weaker rupee also led to an increase in the price of the precious metal. The rupee declined below the 72 mark against the US currency in the opening session on Friday.

It fell by 22 paise to trade at a nine-month low of 72.03 against the US dollar in early session. In New York, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,496.30 an ounce, while silver was almost flat at USD 17.11 an ounce.

"Globally, gold traded weak with international spot gold prices falling below USD 1,500 on Friday on positive US equity futures and stronger dollar index," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Traders are awaiting the key Jackson Hole meeting for cues on gold prices. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday will be crucial for markets to get clarity over future rate cuts which may affect gold prices, Patel said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity advanced Rs 25 to Rs 38,995 per 10 gram, while that of 99.5 per cent gained Rs 5 to Rs 38,825 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold stood steady at 28,800 per eight gram. Silver ready held flat at 45,100 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 99 to Rs 43,666 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 91,000 for buying and Rs 92,000 for selling of 100 coins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold gold prices Silver prices Silver price
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp