Kia Motors’ mid-SUV Seltos priced at Rs 9.69 lakh  

The company also announced that it received 320,35 bookings for Seltos so far which it claims has set a new benchmark

Seltos

Seltos

By Express News Service

South Korean auto major Kia Motors has launched mid-SUV Seltos in India at an introductory price starting from Rs 9.69 lakh that goes up to Rs 15.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)  for the top-end variant. Seltos is BS-VI compliant and available in both petrol as well as and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmission options.

Seltos will come in three variant — 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, 1.4 turbo petrol. It will compete against big players such as Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and recently launched MG Hector.

The company also announced that it received 320,35 bookings for Seltos so far which it claims has set a new benchmark for the mid-SUV segment in India. It is well-equipped to handle the overwhelming demand for Seltos in the market, it said. Its Anantapur plant has an annual production capacity of 3,00,000 units.

“Seltos marks the arrival of Kia in India for the first time. It is all about surprising everyone with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, refined and powerful engine options, addictive performance etc. It is BS-VI compliant and has undergone extensive testing to meet emission norms even with the currently available BS-IV fuel, which makes it future proof. With the advanced set of engine, fuel and transmission options in Seltos, we are confident to address all the needs of the segment today,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India. 

About the firm’s future launches, he said, “This is the first of many engineering marvels Kia will offer to Indian customers. We are global leader in quality and we will make sure every product comes for Indian buyers matches our global standard.”

Seltos is available in Smartstream 1.4 turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT, smartstream 1.5 petrol with 6-speed manual/IVT and 1.5 diesel VGT with 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic. Further, all the engines will be BS-VI compliant, making Seltos the first car in the segment to meet the emissions norms that will come into effect next year. 

Its line-up will get premium and smart features such as 8.0 inch heads-up-display, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, a hi-tech sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360 degree surround view monitor, blind spot monitoring, connected air-purifier, advanced proprietary UVO connect system etc.

