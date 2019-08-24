Both Swatantrata, Rakshabandhan celebrated with gusto

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Usually, they say never the twain shall meet. But last week it was the coming together of Swatantrata (Independence) and Bandhan (Bonding), two opposites that were equally celebrated and toasted by brands, and interpreted in ads that jostled to catch attention in an overcrowded window of holidays. The Independence Day and Rakshabandhan, both in the same week meant an opportunity, and a problem. So much to say, so much to convey, but so little time to do.

Desh ka Namak, Tata Salt, led the way with actress and singer Ila Arun voicing a desh-bhakti poem that goes something like this:

Desh ka khaya hai namak

To desh per hum vishwas karein

Apne liye kiya hai bahut kuchh

Ab desh ke liye kuchh khaas karein

Jut jayein, itna hum upkar karein

Ki ghul jayein, mil jayein

Chutki bhar, bus chutki bhar ek pryaas karein …

Nice sentiments, nice lyrics and Arun does a competent job with the narration. I like the communication for its simple message —ghul jayein, mil jayein… which is what salt is all about. Uplifting, yet brand focused. Good stuff.

Another Tata brand, Tata Capital, however, has chosen a far more plebeian, more product centric route for its Independence Day messaging which shows a much-in-love coochie-cooing couple who have a third passenger in the back-seat of the car who has to endure all their sickening love-talk. The company suggests he breaks-free this Independence Day with an auto loan. Very contrived plot, very tepid narration, very average output. Bad.

The United Colours of Benetton are shown this Independence Day through a Maa Jagdambe bhajan session that is paused voluntarily by the lead singer because an Azaan (Muslim prayer) is starting at the mosque next door. So, a country #UnitedByHarmony, a country that not only peacefully co-exists but respects other religions. Good messaging, but somewhat exaggerated in its conveyance. It is supposed to happen in real life; sometimes does happen too; but more by exception. Good therefore to put into an ad, for sure, but difficult really to put into the cumulative consciousness of society and the nation.

The SBI Life azaadi story is a zid karne ki azaadi. It profiles Suyash Jadhav, who at the age of 11 lost his upper limbs in an accident, today at the age of 25, he has won a Gold for India at the Asian Para Games 2018 and is now preparing to win at the Paralympics. Nice production. Gritty messaging. A salute to those who really make the spirit of independence soar and count. Well done SBI Life!

The best by far of the Independence Day films is The Times of India Salaam to Kalam, an ode to the grit, hard work and determination of late president Abdul Kalam, rendered through a portrayal of his poverty-ridden childhood, his struggles, his failure and eventual success as India’s leading scientist, and finally First Citizen. Good, solid communication. Well narrated, well picturised and well communicated.

The Festival of Sisterly Love saw a lot of insurance companies get hyper-active this year. Max Bupa Health had a very different take (and I always like that). An elderly man is seen making his way into a hospital, ostensibly to get his sick sister to tie the thread of love. But the twist in the tale is that he finally stops before a ‘sister’, a nurse of the hospital, who cared for him and looked after him when he was in hospital. Good creative. The recognition of the selfless, faceless care givers has always merited acknowledgement. Max Bupa does well thanking them.

The ICICI Lombard advertising shows a very different brother, for a change. One whose sister protects him, rather than the other way around. The ad features Khupreng Mangte, brother of boxer Mary Kom. Nicely filmed as a ‘confessional’ by the brother that ever since he was young, it is the sister that has played the protector, Mangte is real, he is the average Joe telling you an endearing story with a bit of Tabasco sauce. Nice.

Bajaj Life makes a valiant attempt to tell a story. On Rakhi day, the sister takes off on a solo-trip to Mussourie because one in three women in India dreams of travel; the family is a bit worried and tensed but the brother plays his Rakshabandhan role well. (The writer is an advertising veteran)