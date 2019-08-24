Home Business

Both Swatantrata, Rakshabandhan celebrated with gusto

Nice sentiments, nice lyrics and Arun does a competent job with the narration.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Sandeep Goyal
Express News Service

Usually, they say never the twain shall meet. But last week it was the coming together of Swatantrata (Independence) and Bandhan (Bonding), two opposites that were equally celebrated and toasted by brands, and interpreted in ads that jostled to catch attention in an overcrowded window of holidays. The Independence Day and Rakshabandhan, both in the same week meant an opportunity, and a problem. So much to say, so much to convey, but so little time to do.   

Desh ka Namak, Tata Salt, led the way with actress and singer Ila Arun voicing a desh-bhakti poem that goes something like this:
Desh ka khaya hai namak
To desh per hum vishwas karein
Apne liye kiya hai bahut kuchh
Ab desh ke liye kuchh khaas karein
Jut jayein, itna hum upkar karein
Ki ghul jayein, mil jayein
Chutki bhar, bus chutki bhar ek pryaas karein …
Nice sentiments, nice lyrics and Arun does a competent job with the narration. I like the communication for its simple message —ghul jayein, mil jayein… which is what salt is all about. Uplifting, yet brand focused. Good  stuff. 

Another Tata brand, Tata Capital, however, has chosen a far more plebeian, more product centric route for its Independence Day messaging which shows a much-in-love coochie-cooing couple who have a third passenger in the back-seat of the car who has to endure all their sickening love-talk. The company suggests he breaks-free this Independence Day with an auto loan. Very contrived plot, very tepid narration, very average output. Bad.

The United Colours of Benetton are shown this Independence Day through a Maa Jagdambe bhajan session that is paused voluntarily by the lead singer because an Azaan (Muslim prayer) is starting at the mosque next door. So, a country #UnitedByHarmony, a country that not only peacefully co-exists but respects other religions. Good messaging, but somewhat exaggerated in its conveyance. It is supposed to happen in real life; sometimes does happen too; but more by exception. Good therefore to put into an ad, for sure, but difficult really to put into the cumulative consciousness of society and the nation. 

The SBI Life azaadi story is a zid karne ki azaadi. It profiles Suyash Jadhav, who at the age of 11 lost his upper limbs in an accident, today at the age of 25, he has won a Gold for India at the Asian Para Games 2018 and is now preparing to win at the Paralympics. Nice production. Gritty messaging. A salute to those who really make the spirit of independence soar and count. Well done SBI Life!

The best by far of the Independence Day films is The Times of India Salaam to Kalam, an ode to the grit, hard work and determination of late president Abdul Kalam, rendered through a portrayal of his poverty-ridden childhood, his struggles, his failure and eventual success as India’s leading scientist, and finally First Citizen. Good, solid communication. Well narrated, well picturised and well communicated. 

The Festival of Sisterly Love saw a lot of insurance companies get hyper-active this year. Max Bupa Health had a very different take  (and I always like that). An elderly man is seen making his way into a hospital, ostensibly to get his sick sister to tie the thread of love. But the twist in the tale is that he finally stops before a ‘sister’, a nurse of the hospital, who cared for him and looked after him when he was in hospital. Good creative. The recognition of the selfless, faceless care givers has always merited acknowledgement. Max Bupa does well thanking them.

The ICICI Lombard advertising shows a very different brother, for a change. One whose sister protects him, rather than the other way around. The ad features Khupreng Mangte, brother of boxer Mary Kom. Nicely filmed as a ‘confessional’ by the brother that ever since he was young, it is the sister that has played the protector, Mangte is real, he is the average Joe telling you an endearing story with a bit of Tabasco sauce. Nice. 

Bajaj Life makes a valiant attempt to tell a story. On Rakhi day, the sister takes off on a solo-trip to Mussourie because one in three women in India dreams of travel; the family is a bit worried and tensed but the brother plays his Rakshabandhan role well. (The writer is an advertising veteran)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp