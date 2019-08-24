Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman announces strong stimulus to wake up India’s depressed economy

The announcements included rolling back of the vexatious surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, withdrawing angel tax on start-ups and a package of measures for the struggling auto sector.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday August 23, 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a mega booster shot to India’s depressed economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a plethora of measures ranging from tax relief to cash injection into public sector banks to improve liquidity.

In what appeared to be a mini-budget, the FM’s announcements included rolling back of the vexatious surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, withdrawing angel tax on start-ups and a package of measures for the struggling auto sector, MSMEs and banks.

“India will exempt foreign investors from the super-rich tax. An additional surcharge on domestic investors will also be withdrawn,” said

Sitharaman at a press conference here on Friday. “The pre-Budget position is restored,” she added. 

The surcharge on foreign portfolio and domestic investors was removed by withdrawing it on long- and short-term capital gains. However, Sitharaman ruled out any immediate review of the super-rich surcharge, stating that would be looked into only in 2022. 

FPIs have pulled out Rs 12,105.30 crore from Indian capital markets so far this month. This was on top of the net Rs 12,418.73 crore they withdrew last month.

To mitigate the difficulties faced by start-ups and their investors, Sitharaman decided to withdraw the controversial angel tax, which was stifling start-up funding. The tax imposed by Section 56(2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act imposed a 30% tax on money raised by a start-up during a funding round, which was considered more than its fair market value. 

Officials said the tax roll-backs would cost the exchequer Rs 1,400 crore. A dedicated cell under a member of CBDT will be set up for addressing the problems of start-ups.

These measures were a part of the FM’s 32-point measures to boost the economy, which is showing signs of slowdown. I

India's GDP growth in the January-March quarter slid to a near 5-year low of 5.8%, and most analysts expect data due later this month to show that growth in April-June would be in the 5.5-6 per cent range. 

The FM’s move comes in the backdrop of rising concerns about the economy. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019 calendar year to 6.2% from 6.8% forecast earlier.

 

Additional surcharge on foreign investors removed

This was a major dampener in the Budget, which spooked foreign portfolio investors who deserted the Indian bourses for safer markets. The relaxation could see them coming back.

ALSO READ | Slowdown in government infrastructure activity sees cement demand contract in Q1

Rs 70,000 crore to be injected through PSU banks

This additional credit infusion will enable banks to lend more to small traders, MSMEs and retail borrowers, which will, in turn, perk up consumption and revive market sentiments.

Plus, PSU banks cannot sit on RBI rate cut transmission. EMIs will come down as rates on housing, auto loans will be directly linked with repo rate.

Fast tax refund for cash-strapped MSMEs

From now, GST refunds to be time-bound. All pending payments will be cleared within 30 days; future refunds will be made within 60 days.

Government turns buyer to support ailing automobile sector

Ban on purchasing new vehicles to replace old ones in govt departments lifted. Plus, all vehicles purchased between now and March 2020 will get a 30% depreciation benefit, up from 15%. This can bring down tax liability.

Angel tax relief

Budding firms can now raise big money without fear as angel tax has been withdrawn for govt registered start-ups.

Measures to end tax terrorism

All notices, summons and orders from income-tax authorities will be issued through a centralised computer system to avoid harassment and corruption by tax officers. Individual letters/notices issued by officers will be invalid.

Empowering bank officials

To support honest decision-making and to prevent harassment for genuine commercial decisions by bankers, CVC has issued directions that the Internal Advisory Committee (IAC) in banks to classify cases as vigilance and non-vigilance. Decisions of the IAC and bank CVO/DA will be treated as final.

CSR norms eased

Corporate Social Responsibility violations by companies will now be treated as a civil case and not a criminal offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Economic Slowdown in India India Economy Slowdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp