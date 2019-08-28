Home Business

Cabinet may relax FDI in retail, okay ordinance to roll back FPI surcharge

The liberal FDI regime is expected to attract foreign players to invest in the country which is facing a slowdown.

Published: 28th August 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday would take up proposals to relax foreign direct investment (FDI) in various sectors, including single brand retail and digital media, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget last month.

The liberal FDI regime is expected to attract foreign players to invest in the country which is facing a slowdown.

Seeking to make India more attractive FDI destination globally, Sitharaman had said that government would examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in aviation, media (animation) and insurance sectors in consultation with all stakeholders.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also consider approving an ordinance to roll back surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Sources said it had been decided to take ordinance route to scrap the higher surcharge.

ALSO READ: Government to soon consider relaxing FDI norms in single brand, digital media to attract foreign investors

In a sort of mini Budget which included a flurry of measures to boost economy, Finance Minister had last Friday announced rolling back the enhanced surcharge from long-term and short-term capital gains on FPIs thus returning to pre-Budget status.

The Budget proposal subsequently approved by Parliament raised surcharges on super-rich having annual taxable income more than Rs 2 crore. The surcharge of 25 per cent was levied on those having taxable income between Rs 2 crore and 5 crore, and 39 per cent on those with taxable income over Rs 5 crore.

While raising the levy, the government included all the individuals and association of persons (AOPs) under the purview of the enhanced surcharge. Since many foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are structured as association of persons (AOPs), limited liability partnerships and trusts, the higher surcharge applied on them.

ALSO READ: Government says FDI in the chemical industry very low; asks industry to introspect

Hit by the additional tax burden, the FPIs started pulling out money from the markets creating a negative sentiment. With massive capital outflow triggered by the levy, the government came under pressure and held a meeting with FPIs and domestic institutional investors to understand their concerns. Following the consultation, it decided to scrap the tax move.

Markets have responded positively to the surcharge roll-back with both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes surging more than 2% on Monday, the first working day after the much-awaited announcement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI FPI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp