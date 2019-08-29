Home Business

Apple launches first online store in India, plans to open retail outlet soon

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker said it appreciates the support and hard work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is aiming to make India one of the world's greatest economies.

Published: 29th August 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Apple logo. Reuters

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Eager to see customers at its first India retail store, Apple on Thursday declared India its next growth hub -- first by launching an exclusive online store and then its branded retail outlet later -- as the Narendra Modi cabinet eased the 30 per cent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT).

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker said it appreciates the support and hard work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is aiming to make India one of the world's greatest economies.

"We love our customers in India and we're eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy," Apple said in a statement.

"We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India's first Apple retail store," the company added.

Indian users will soon be able to buy Apple devices from the company's own online store, along with offers and discounts as an when the company brings those to the table. Apple said it will take some time to announce its first branded store in the country.

"It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we'll have more to announce at a future date," the company noted.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Wednesday that "it has been decided that all procurements made from India by the SBRT entity for that single brand shall be counted towards local sourcing, irrespective of whether the goods procured are sold in India or exported".

"Further, the current cap of considering exports for 5 years only is proposed to be removed, to give an impetus to exports," he added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who believes India is a very important market in the long-term, has always emphasised on the company's plans to open its branded stores in the country.

"We would like to place retail stores there. And we are working with the government to seek approval to do that. And so, we plan on going in there with sort of all of our might," Cook said recently.

According to industry analysts, the relaxation of local sourcing norms will not only provide the necessary growth stimulus for the Indian economy but also enable the country to potentially attract the likes of Apple which saw double-digit growth in the company's fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Online as a channel is more relevant in India than any other country in the world. 

"Apple tasted success in the India online segment couple of years ago when almost two-fifth of total sales were from the online channel before they started to focus more towards offline operations," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS. 

"Although marketplace model is more popular and likely to stay the same, having branded online presence can surely have another medium of targeting customers as it gives you more control on product and offerings," Pathak added.

In the second quarter this year (April-June period), Apple had a 1.2 per cent market share in India.

"The single-brand retail reforms are a shot in the arm for Apple, on the heels of its recent push for increased local manufacturing. The reforms will support Apple in gaining a stronger footing in the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world," Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), told IANS.

"Given the economic slowdown in China, India now provides Apple with a much-needed window of opportunity to ramp up and improve its performance," he added.

Apple iPhone shipments grew 19 per cent (YoY) in India in its last reported quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

Riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR, Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2) this year.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium ($500 or Rs 35,000 and above) segment, Apple bettered Samsung for the leadership position with an overall share of 41.2 per cent in 2Q19.

"Apple's portfolio up till last quarter (1Q19) was driven mostly by old generation models (the non-X series) -- making almost 70 per cent of total shipments," Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, told IANS.

With the price drop, she said, the entire trend shifted, with iPhone XR alone contributing to more than 55 per cent of total Apple shipments in 2Q19.

The return of Apple in India comes at a time when the company is reportedly set to manufacture top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XR smartphones, courtesy its supplier Foxconn in the country.

Apple in April started the assembling of iPhone 7 at its supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Apple online store Apple retail store Narendra Modi Prime Minister
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp