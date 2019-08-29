Hero Electric to ramp up production at manufacturing unit in Ludhiana

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hero Electric, part of HeroEco Enterprise, would look at ramping up production of electric vehicles at its facility in Ludhiana, a top official has said.

According to Hero Electric Head-Marketing Manu Kumar, the company has lined up investment plans of about Rs 700 crore over the next three years to ramp up the production capacity of electric scooters.

"We want to ramp up production. The facility is in Ludhiana, Punjab. It is planned to take the total capacity to five lakh units annually," he told PTI here at the sidelines of an event. To a query, he said the facility was operating at 'almost full' in Ludhiana.

Kumar and senior officials were here to unveil the launch of extended range versions of the two electric scooters -- Optima ER and Nyx ER priced at Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754 ex-showroom, respectively.

The company was also looking at expanding its touchpoints from the 615 to 1,000 by end of 2020, Kumar said.

To a query, he exuded confidence that institutions, manufacturing facilities were much inclined towards use of electric vehicles as such electric scooters can be operated for short distances.

The Optima ER and Nyx ER electric scooters launched on Thursday can run upto 110km on a single charge and the customer can also use the vehicle with one battery to cover short distances while the other was charging.