Home Business

IOC looks to replace li-ion battery in electric vehicles

IOC has also participated in the Expression of Interest floated by the government to set up EV charging stations.

Published: 29th August 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Oil Corporation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which has drawn up over Rs 2 lakh crore capex over the next seven years for refinery expansion, modernisation and petrochemical capacity, is also working at an alternative to lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles, chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Wednesday.

“The battery what we see today, probably is not the only answer. We don’t have a single grain of lithium in India. So, if we are looking at EVs in a very big way, we have to look at something that is indigenously available,” Singh said without elaborating on the venture.

IOC is working on a solution, and has a tie-up with a foreign country for the same, he said.

The alternative to lithium-ion could be the aluminium-air batteries, which are much cheaper as well as lighter, said another senior official of the company on the sidelines of a conference. “We are trying aluminium air battery.

Aluminium anode, which doesn’t have to be charged. But, the anode has to be changed periodically and the process is detailed,” said Gurmeet Singh, director (marketing).

Currently, the technology is available with Israel and China. Last year, IOC had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Israel’s Phinergy for developing ultra-lightweight metal-air batteries for EVs.

The LoI was for R&D, deployment and manufacture of metal-air batteries for an array of applications.

“We cannot talk about our commercial strategy, but we are in an advanced stage,” Gurmeet Singh said. The potential sites for setting up the facilities could be in metros like Chennai, which has large car manufacturing facilities around. 

IOC has also participated in the Expression of Interest floated by the government to set up EV charging stations.

It has already set up 24 EV charging stations; but space is an issue, as fuel retail outlets do not have space to park vehicles for longer periods and most of the sites are expensive, Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation IOC electric vehicles
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp