Renault launches 7-seater SUV Triber priced Rs 4.95 lakh, plans to pep it up later  

The success of Triber is crucial for Renault as after achieving limited success in the past, the carmaker is struggling to increase its volume in the Indian car market.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, managing director, Renault India, launches Triber.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, managing director, Renault India, launches Triber. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eyeing a strong comeback in the Indian market, French carmaker Renault on Wednesday launched sub-four-metre, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle Triber at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh that goes up to Rs 6.49 lakh for the top variant. 

Triber is powered by 1.0-litre petrol motor that is BS IV-compliant and will be upgraded to BS-VI specifications before the April 2020 deadline.

It will not come with a diesel option as the company plans to not sell diesel vehicles from April next year.

“With the launch of Renault Triber today, we will enter the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Renault Triber will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country chief executive and managing director, Renault India Operations.

He also announced launching a new product specifically designed for Indian market every year with the Triber being the first. 

