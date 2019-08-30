Home Business

Hurry up! Just one day left to file your income tax returns 

The I-T department has issued a notification clarifying that the circular going viral on social media -- stating that the deadline has been extended to September 30 -- is not genuine.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Tax, ITR, Income tax returns

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

With just over one day left to file your income tax returns, a circular allegedly from the Income Tax department has been doing the rounds on social media, stating that the deadline has been extended to September 30. 

The I-T department has issued a notification clarifying that the circular going viral on social media is not genuine.

ALSO READ: Five ways you can benefit by filing income tax returns

"It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to the extension of due date for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due date of 31.08.2019," the tax department tweeted. 

What will happen if you fail to file your ITR? 

If you fail to file your returns, the tax department will send you a notice and if you still don't pay the tax, there are chances of you being prosecuted.

Have you not filed your returns yet? Here's a quick guide to help you through the process. (Click here to know more)

In case you did not file the tax before the August 31 deadline, you will have to pay a penalty at the time of filing returns. 

If you file your returns after the due date but before 31 December 2019, you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5000 and if you file it between January 1 and March 31, 2020, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

ALSO READ: Beware! You may end up paying more if you wait until August 31 deadline to file it

Apart from paying the penalty, you will be charged an interest amount of 1 per cent per month on the tax amount outstanding. The interest will be calculated from the due date till the date that you actually file your returns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax Department IT department ITR Income Tax Returns
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp