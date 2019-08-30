Home Business

MG Motor, Delta Electronics to install EV chargers in private homes, offices

The partnership comes ahead of the launch of the MG ZS EV, which is already on sale in the UK, Thailand and China; and is slated to be launched in India in early 2020.

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Revived automobile brand MG Motor has joined hands with Delta Electronics India to begin a partnership under which both the companies will work towards strengthening Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across India. 

Delta is a leading player in the AC charging segment currently, MG Motor said in a statement. “As part of the association, Delta will install AC chargers in private vehicle parking locations such as homes and offices, enabling its customers to charge EVs at their convenience,” it said. 

The partnership comes ahead of the launch of the MG ZS EV, which is already on sale in the UK, Thailand and China; and is slated to be launched in India in early 2020.

“The upcoming launch of MG ZS EV in 2020 is aligned with the government’s objective to bring more EVs on the road. The MG ZS EV grossed 1,000 orders within two weeks of its launch in the UK,” the company said. 

"Our partnership with Delta, a leading power and energy management company, is another aspect of our commitment to help us pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for electric vehicles in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch.

"The partnership expands our infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. Our long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, more importantly with all the right resources in place," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India. 

As for Delta, Niranjan Nayak, Business Head (Energy Infrastructure Solutions), pointed out that the company has leveraged its long-time technical capabilities in energy conversion and management to provide industry-leading EV charging solutions.

"As electric vehicles have been greatly promoted by the government, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market from the charging infrastructure perspective and will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users," he said.
 

