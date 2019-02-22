Home Business

Beware of conmen collecting money claiming to represent us: Infosys Foundation

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, Friday said it has been alerted about certain entities collecting money claiming to represent the foundation, and appealed to public not to fall prey to such attempts.

"It (the foundation) has been alerted about some individuals and groups engaged in collecting money from unsuspecting members of public, traders and other business entities claiming to represent the Infosys Foundation, and that the said contributions will go for the philanthropic activities of the foundation," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

It added that it also has copies of appeals for funds that have been typed on a fake letterhead of the foundation and bear forged signatures of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty.

"Infosys Foundation is shocked by these activities. Infosys Foundation neither requests for nor accepts donations for its activities...The Foundation uses its own funds for all its projects and programmes," it said.

It appealed to members of the public "not to fall prey to such conmen who seem to have mastered the art of extracting money from people by inventing stories linked to Infosys Foundation".

It also requested the public to alert police and write to the foundation if they have information about such fraudsters.

