Home Business

Boeing expresses confidence in HAL’s capabilities amid Rafale stir

We are very confident of the partnership and our relationship with HAL, and it goes back many years. We are confident that it will advance to the future also.

Published: 22nd February 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing

Boeing's logo (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aerospace major Boeing on Thursday said it is confident of the capabilities of Indian defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in building platforms for its aircraft. HAL had come under controversy and its capability questioned after the Rafale deal.

Boeing had earlier announced a partnership with HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India. The partnership signed in April last year intends to deliver an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India, and developing an aerospace ecosystem in the country. 

“We are very confident of the partnership and our relationship with HAL, and it goes back many years. We are confident that it will advance to the future also. At this point in time, I can’t share the details of technology transfer between HAL and Mahindra,” said Thomas Breckenridge, Boeing Defense Systems international sales vice-president of the strike, surveillance and mobility.

The US aerospace major also laid out its future defence plans, proposing the KC-46A aerial refueler, AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, additional P-8 long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, and the twin-engine Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for Indian forces. 

Strong ties
Boeing delivered the first batch of four Chinook helicopters to Indian Air Force earlier this month. India had procured 15 helicopters from the US and these are expected to be inducted into IAF later this year
The US aerospace major is expecting to deliver the first batch of AH-64E Apaches in July this year
The first batch of Indian Air Force pilots for these two products is undergoing training in the US

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boeing HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp