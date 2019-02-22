Boeing expresses confidence in HAL’s capabilities amid Rafale stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aerospace major Boeing on Thursday said it is confident of the capabilities of Indian defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in building platforms for its aircraft. HAL had come under controversy and its capability questioned after the Rafale deal.

Boeing had earlier announced a partnership with HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet in India. The partnership signed in April last year intends to deliver an affordable, combat-proven fighter platform for India, and developing an aerospace ecosystem in the country.

“We are very confident of the partnership and our relationship with HAL, and it goes back many years. We are confident that it will advance to the future also. At this point in time, I can’t share the details of technology transfer between HAL and Mahindra,” said Thomas Breckenridge, Boeing Defense Systems international sales vice-president of the strike, surveillance and mobility.

The US aerospace major also laid out its future defence plans, proposing the KC-46A aerial refueler, AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, additional P-8 long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, and the twin-engine Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for Indian forces.

Strong ties

Boeing delivered the first batch of four Chinook helicopters to Indian Air Force earlier this month. India had procured 15 helicopters from the US and these are expected to be inducted into IAF later this year

The US aerospace major is expecting to deliver the first batch of AH-64E Apaches in July this year

The first batch of Indian Air Force pilots for these two products is undergoing training in the US