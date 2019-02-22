Home Business

NITI Aayog bats for setting up independent debt management office

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar felt that the RBI's responsibilities are to be divided to various bodies.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday made a strong case for setting up an independent debt management office, and also pitched for segregating different aspects of Reserve Bank's responsibilities.

Kumar further said that India's gross domestic product (GDP) will be growing at over 7 per cent in the coming years. The time for an independent debt management office may have come, he said at an event organised by NITI Aayog.

Kumar said, very often, there have been conversations on whether the central bank should not only have a role as monetary policymaker or supervisor, but also as a government debt manager. "In 2014, the finance minister had announced (setting up of independent debt management office), but it has not happened," he said.

In his February 2015 budget speech, finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to set up a Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) within the finance ministry. The idea behind setting up of PDMA was to resolve issues relating to conflict of interest as the RBI decides on the key interest rates as well as undertakes buying and selling of government bonds. Kumar also noted that there was a need to deliberate on how to segregate different aspects of the Reserve Bank of India's responsibilities.

In this context, he said the government has been very courageous in giving the Reserve Bank the statutory authority of inflation targeting. "Therefore, who then looks after growth, employment, debt and other legal things etc in the country? I think those are the things that need to be discussed," Kumar said.

The NITI Aayog vice chairman also noted that the RBI and the finance ministry have been working together in tough times without any single causality. At present, the government debt, including market borrowing, is managed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog Independent debt management RBi RBI responsibility division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp