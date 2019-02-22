Home Business

OYO to enter housing rental segment in Japan; forms joint venture with Yahoo Japan

OYO currently has over 13,000 franchised or leased hotels and over 6,000 homes in its network.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Oyo

For representational purposes (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO Friday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Yahoo Japan Corporation to make a foray into the housing rental market in Japan, targeting the young population.

Through the JV, named as OYO Technology & Hospitality Company, Japan, OYO will bring its housing rental product from India -- OYO Living -- rechristened as OYO LIFE to Japan from March 2019, OYO said in a statement.

"Japanese entrepreneur and former Japan market leader for Handy and Booking.

com, Hiro Katsuse, has been appointed as the CEO of the newly formed joint venture company," it added.

OYO LIFE will target the young and growing population of Japan, starting with students and young professionals, the statement said.

"This new entity will be focused on creating unique living experiences for the Japanese citizens, students, and young professionals, looking for good quality affordable accommodations, starting with our fully managed homes brand - OYO LIFE," OYO Hotels and Homes CEO and founder Ritesh Agarwal said.

OYO is already the most preferred brand in the budget to mid-segment hospitality space in several markets like India and China, where its operational expertise in identifying, transforming and managing properties has helped the company gain significant momentum, and it is certain that it will deliver great value in the Japanese market, he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, Yahoo Japan CEO Kentaro Kawabe said the company is really happy to partner with OYO through this joint venture.

"With our local know-how, online distribution network and marketing support, OYO LIFE will soon emerge as the most preferred abode for the Japanese citizens and visitors in the country," he added.

OYO currently has over 13,000 franchised or leased hotels and over 6,000 homes in its network.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OYO joint venture Yahoo Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp