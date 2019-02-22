Home Business

Videocon case: Fresh LOCs issued against ICICI's Chanda Kochhar, her husband,Venugopal Dhoot

The ED had earlier began a probe after registering a criminal case against the trio for alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning a Rs 1,875-crore loan by the bank.

Published: 22nd February 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chanda Kochhar

By Online Desk

The CBI has issued lookout circulars (LOCs) against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate began a probe after registering a criminal case against the trio for alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning a Rs 1,875-crore loan by the bank to the corporate group.

According to a report, this is the first time a LOC has been issued against Chanda Kochhar as last year, the same were issued against her husband Deepak and Dhoot for all airports after CBI orders.

“Such LOCs are routine in cases where such economic offences are alleged and the LOC was issued a few days after a FIR is registered,” said a CBI official, speaking to the New Indian Express

The ED said that they had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with respect to a CBI complaint filed on the matter. An ECIR is the ED's correspondent of a police FIR.

The officials said the agency will also be probing if alleged payments generated in the loan deal were laundered to create tainted assets and it is expected to summon the accused named in the ECIR soon. The list of accused in the ED case is the same as that of the CBI, they said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp