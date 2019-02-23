Home Business

‘Fractured poll mandate bigger risk for markets’

Global economic factors have been leading to an emerging market rally, but the Indian rupee has been left out of it.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

]MUMBAI:  Global economic factors have been leading to an emerging market rally, but the Indian rupee has been left out of it. Domestic reasons like upcoming elections, rural slowdown, high valuations and fiscal concerns have kept the investors on the sidelines, said a report by the HDFC Bank economists.

Indian rupee they said is “stuck in the pit lane for now”. In 2018, the US dollar was a clear winner and INR had appreciated against the greenback by 9.5 per cent. In the current year, while emerging markets are making a comeback, rupee continues to struggle, depreciating 1.6 per cent, the report pointed out.

Though it is difficult to directly correlate elections and the Indian markets, the rupee had appreciated in the run-up to the poll results in two out of the last three elections, the report said. However, it said that “a fractured mandate is a bigger risk, which is not yet fully priced in by the markets”. That is, when neither of the parties are able to get 50 per cent seats.

Rupee had depreciated an average 2 per cent in the three months post election results the last three times — in 2004, 2009 and 2014. “However, this time we expect volatility and overshoot before the elections, and hence, the general post-election depreciation is unlikely to play out, assuming there is a coalition government led by the NDA,” the report said.

An NDA coalition with a lower majority, combined with other factors, makes a base case scenario prediction for the rupee consolidation to around 69 by the end of 2019, and the worse case scenario (a fractured mandate with unstable coalition and other factors) prediction of 74 by June 2019 and consolidation at 72-levels by end of 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Global economic factors Rupee Rupee rate HDFC Bank economists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp