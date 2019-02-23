Home Business

Real estate sector will grow five-fold by 2040, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

The Indian real estate sector is set to explode in size over the next few decades, says government think tank Niti Aayog’s vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Indian real estate sector is set to explode in size over the next few decades, says government think tank Niti Aayog’s vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar. Speaking at an event on luxury real estate here on Friday, Kumar said that the market is expected to jump over fivefold to $650 billion by 2040 and its share in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is set to double from the current seven per cent. “The government is committed not only to real estate sector but all aspects of it.

The government is very conscious and cognisant of what happening in the sector and how it contributes to the economy,” he said. Kumar also noted that the Interim Budget had showed the government’s intentions to ensure that the real estate sector grows and develops further. The Centre had announced a slew of incentives that analysts say will positively impact the sector and give some relief to those looking to pick up second homes.

The real estate sector, according to Kumar, currently contributes seven per cent to the country’s GDP and its share is expected to double by 2040. The current size of the real estate market stands at $120 billion, and is expected to hit $650 billion by 2040, he pointed out, adding that the workforce employed by the industry would rise to 66 million from 55 million currently.

Asking the industry to blend the best of Indian culture and the best of global facility and technologies in their future developments, Kumar said that the rollout of the goods and services tax and RERA would also help bring in organised growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Ayog Rajiv Kumar Amitabh Kant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp