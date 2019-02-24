5G to revolutionise viewing experience for sports audiences

By Express News Service

Sports fans might soon see their viewing experiences take a revolutionary turn, with a report released this week stating that Indian telecom operators are planning to invest in using hi-speed networks to bring sports audiences a host of experiences including virtual reality offerings.

According to the study released by Ovum for Amdocs, a software provider for communications and media outlets, all Indian network operators who took part in the survey are planning to use augmented reality supported by 5G networks to enhance sports viewing experiences both at home and in-stadium. 75 per cent of these operators also plan to offer virtual reality experiences to users. Indian operators are already set to launch pilots in sports stadiums by 2020.

The advent of 5G technology could see sports fans treated with instant replays and 360-degree perspectives while watching sports on virtual and augmented reality platforms, with experts saying that these offerings will likely be interactive. Viewers for instance, could pull down player and team statistics while watching the game.

5G networks are expected to have several times the data transmission speed of 4G networks, which are currently changing the way in which Indian audience consume content.

“It’s essential for operators to find successful use cases for 5G given the investment levels. Amdocs’ research has revealed that operators see major live sports events as an ideal platform for demonstrating a whole range of new interactive and immersive services. This will give consumers their first real taste of what 5G can deliver and allow operators to showcase the capabilities of their next-generation networks. We will also see operators becoming integral to the growth of esports with 5G opening the door to future investment and revenue opportunities,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs.

Aside from allowing a richer experience for audiences in stadiums, operators may also be ready to extend these offerings people watching from home. The study surveyed C-level executives from the world’s 100 largest operators, including in India.

