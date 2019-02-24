Home Business

5G to revolutionise viewing experience for sports audiences

5G networks are expected to have several times the data transmission speed of 4G networks, which are currently changing the way in which Indian audience consume content. 

Published: 24th February 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Sports fans might soon see their viewing experiences take a revolutionary turn, with a report released this week stating that Indian telecom operators are planning to invest in using hi-speed networks to bring sports audiences a host of experiences including virtual reality offerings. 

According to the study released by Ovum for Amdocs, a software provider for communications and media outlets, all Indian network operators who took part in the survey are planning to use augmented reality supported by 5G networks to enhance sports viewing experiences both at home and in-stadium. 75 per cent of these operators also plan to offer virtual reality experiences to users. Indian operators are already set to launch pilots in sports stadiums by 2020. 

The advent of 5G technology could see sports fans treated with instant replays and 360-degree perspectives while watching sports on virtual and augmented reality platforms, with experts saying that these offerings will likely be interactive. Viewers for instance, could pull down player and team statistics while watching the game. 

5G networks are expected to have several times the data transmission speed of 4G networks, which are currently changing the way in which Indian audience consume content. 

“It’s essential for operators to find successful use cases for 5G given the investment levels. Amdocs’ research has revealed that operators see major live sports events as an ideal platform for demonstrating a whole range of new interactive and immersive services. This will give consumers their first real taste of what 5G can deliver and allow operators to showcase the capabilities of their next-generation networks. We will also see operators becoming integral to the growth of esports with 5G opening the door to future investment and revenue opportunities,” said Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. 

Aside from allowing a richer experience for audiences in stadiums, operators may also be ready to extend these offerings people watching from home. The study surveyed C-level executives from the world’s 100 largest operators, including in India. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp